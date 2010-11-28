Marquez ready for Round 3 with Pacquiao

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Juan Manuel Marquez didn’t waste any time after defending his lightweight title before setting his sights on Round 3 with Manny Pacquiao.

Marquez stopped Michael Katsidis in the ninth round Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, winning an all-action battle that is a certain candidate for Fight of the Year.

While fight fans wait to hear whether Floyd Mayweather Jr. will step into the ring with Pacquiao for potentially the richest fight in boxing history, Marquez says he wants to settle the score with the man who gave him two of his toughest fights.

Pacquiao and Marquez fought to a draw in 2004 before Pacquiao won a close and somewhat controversial split decision in March 2008.