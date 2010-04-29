Mayweather-Mosley fight facts

Fight facts

Who: Floyd Mayweather Jr. (40-0, 25 KOs) vs. Shane Mosley (46-5, 39 KOs).

What: 12-round bout for Mosley's WBA welterweight title.

When: Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Network / time: HBO pay-per-view, 9 p.m.

PPV Price: $54.95 Promoted by Mayweather Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.

Pay-per-view televised undercards: 10-round welterweights, Saul Alvarez (31-0-1) vs. Jose Miguel Cotto (31-1-1, 23 KOs).

10-round featherweights, Daniel Ponce De Leon 38-2 (32 KOs)

vs. Cornelius Lock 19-4-1 (12 KOs).

10-round welterweights, Hector Saldivia (31-1, 24 KOs

vs. Said Ouali (26-3, 18 KOs).