Mike Tyson's second career continues

Mike Tyson has been known as many things in what can be safely referred to as an event-filled life. In that life he’s had several highs and lows.

Now it’s on to a new chapter for the former undisputed heavyweight champion. Now he can add the title of promoter to his resume.

Tyson’s company, Iron Mike Productions, announced a monthly boxing series that will begin on Saturday night at the Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, Pa. Saturday's card will be broadcast via pay-per-view over Universal Streaming Network.

Tyson told Newsday he’s hoping to add excitement to a sport he believes has fallen on hard times.

“There’s not much pride and dignity in boxing,” Tyson said, noting how many potential super fights never take place because of bad management or promotion.

“I feel their pain,” Tyson said of boxing fans. “My thesis: make exciting fights. No pampering people.”

The plan, according to Tyson, is to keep his stable of fighters active and develop them the proper way. And he doesn’t have a roster full of fighters like some of the larger promotion companies.

“I only have six or seven fighters,” he said. “If you have 100 fighters, how are you going to cultivate them? Some won’t get the attention they deserve.”

Headlining Tyson’s “KO Kings of Tomorrow” card is featherweight Claudio “The Matrix” Marrero (14-1, 11 KOs), who will fight Jose Angel Beranza (36-28-2, 28 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Bantamweights Juan Carlos Payano (14-0, 8 KOs) and German Meraz (46-28-1, 25 KOs) will be the co-feature.

Although the work is hard, Tyson said he is enjoying his new career path. Along with his new direction has come a new attitude about life. “Something had to change or I was going to die,” Tyson said.

In an effort to kick off the series, Tyson performed his one-man show, "Undisputed Truth" on Thursday night.

Tyson is hoping his series will attract one of the major networks. In fact, Tyson said his team has already sent a proposal for Fox Sports1 for a possible series.

Other bouts: Erickson Lubin (2-0) will meet Tirobio Ball (4-1-1) in a welterweight fight; Humberto Savigne (11-8) will take on Tommy Karpency (21-4-1) in a light heavyweight match; Alexei Collado (17-0) puts his unblemished mark on the line against Edgar Riovalle (36-16-2) in an eight-round featherweight fight; Featherweight Dennis Galarza (2-0) will fight Jesus Gonzalez (1-1); Samuel Vasquez (11-0) will take on Berlin Abreau (7-0) in a welterweight battle.