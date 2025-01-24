Japanese boxing star Inoue heads to US after big KO. His promoter wants him to get Ohtani-style love

TOKYO — Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue is headed to the United States after another devastating knockout.

His promoter wants Americans to cherish Inoue as much as they do Shohei Ohtani.

The unbeaten Inoue — nicknamed "The Monster" — knocked out overmatched South Korean opponent Ye Joon Kim in the fourth round in Tokyo on Friday to remain the undisputed super bantamweight champion.

It was Inoue’s third successful defense of his super bantamweight titles and took his record to 29-0, with 26 KOs.

Bob Arum, Inoue's promoter at Top Rank, confirmed afterward that Inoue's next fight will be in Las Vegas. His last fight outside Japan was in Vegas, when he beat Michael Dasmarinas in June 2021.

Nearly four years on and Inoue will arrive as a pound-for-pound superstar who is a four-division world champion — in light flyweight, super flyweight, bantamweight and now super bantamweight.

Whetting the appetite, Arum evoked comparisons with Ohtani, the Japanese baseball player who is the headline act for the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Japanese champion Naoya Inoue celebrates after defending his super bantamweight world title at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Friday, Jan.24, 2025. Credit: AP/Hiro Komae

“I observed that the great country of Japan has given Ohtani to Los Angeles," Arum said.

"And at least for one fight, the great country of Japan will give the great Inoue to the city of Las Vegas this spring.”

Kim was only fighting Inoue as a replacement for Sam Goodman, an Australian who pulled out because of a recurrence of an eye injury that forced the postponement of the original bout with Inoue scheduled for Dec. 24.

In a bold move, Kim invited Inoue to take a shot at him early in the fourth round. Inoue responded with a devastating right hand that sent Kim to his knees. He couldn’t beat the count.

Fans cheer as Japanese champion Naoya Inoue leave the ring after defending his unified WBC IBF and WBO super bantamweight world title at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Friday, Jan.24, 2025. Credit: AP/Hiro Komae

“I feel a lot of love from everyone. I appreciate it,” Inoue said. “Overall, I think it was a good match. I didn’t have enough time to study my opponent, so I just took time to see what was coming from him.”