Olympic refugee boxer out of pro debut because of medical issue, promoter says

Olympic refugee boxer Cindy Ngamba attends boxing media workout in London, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Cindy Ngamba makes her pro boxing debut Friday in London. Ngamba is the Cameroonian who made history at the Paris Olympics when she became the first athlete competing as a refugee to earn a medal. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Olympic boxing bronze medalist Cindy Ngamba has been withdrawn from her scheduled professional debut because of a medical issue, promotion company Boxxer said Thursday.

Ngamba was set to face Kirstie Bavington in a super welterweight bout Friday as part of an all-female card headlined by the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price welterweight world title unification fight at Royal Albert Hall.

"Cindy Ngamba will not be making her professional debut on Friday night after a pre-fight medical examination revealed an issue requiring further investigation," Boxxer said in a statement.

“The health and safety of fighters remains the highest priority, and Cindy will undergo further tests in the coming days.”

At the Paris Olympics, Ngamba became the first athlete competing as a refugee to earn a medal when she took bronze in the middleweight category.

The 26-year-old Ngamba was born in Cameroon and has lived in Britain for the past 15 years.

Boxxer did not respond to a request for more information.

