Lauren Price overwhelms Natasha Jonas to become unified welterweight world champion

Lauren Price, left, and Natasha Jonas battle during their IBF,...

Lauren Price, left, and Natasha Jonas battle during their IBF, IBO and WBC world welterweight bout at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Friday March 7, 2025. Credit: AP/Zac Goodwin

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Unbeaten Lauren Price was too fast for the veteran Natasha Jonas as she won their unification world welterweight title fight comfortably at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Price, of Wales, was the paper-thin favorite but impressively overwhelmed Jonas and won by unanimous decision, relieving the Englishwoman of her WBC and IBF belts to add to her IBO belt.

The 2021 Olympic champion improved her record to 9-0 while Jonas' seven-win streak since a 2021 loss to Katie Taylor ended without dispute in a matchup of southpaws. Jonas, 10 years older than Price at 40, struggled to hit Price and lost for only the third time in 20 fights.

England's Caroline Dubois successfully retained her WBC lightweight belt by majority decision after weathering a stirring final-round comeback by South Korea's Bo Mi Re Shin, who earlier absorbed a lot of punishment.

