Gervonta "Tank" Davis will return to Brooklyn on March 1 to defend his title against Lamont Roach

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Gervonta “Tank” Davis is returning to Brooklyn for his next title defense.

The WBA lightweight champion will face super featherweight champion Lamont Roach on March 1 at Barclays Center, where he won his first belt.

Davis predicted Tuesday he will knock out his former amateur rival from the Baltimore-Washington area.

“I like to show people that they aren’t who they say they are,” Davis said. “I like to prove it to the people they come with. My first time winning the title, the whole building doubted me.”

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) will be fighting for the first time since knocking out Frank Martin in June. He has stopped his last four opponents, a streak that began with his sixth-round KO of Rolando Romero on May 28, 2022, his last fight in Brooklyn.

He won his first title at 130 pounds with his victory over Jose Pedraza in 2017. Davis went on to win titles at 135 and 140 pounds.

Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) began his pro career at lightweight before moving down to 130 pounds to win a belt. He now moves back up in hopes of adding another.

“This is a hell of an opportunity and we’re gonna conquer it,” he said. “Everyone knows what I’m coming to do. And if you don’t, you’ll be surprised. I’m gonna show you what happens when two dogs go in the ring together.”

