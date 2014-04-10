Two boxing films in Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival

A pair of boxing films will anchor the eighth annual Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival this year.

"Champs," directed by Bert Marcus, explores how some of the top boxers used boxing to pull themselves out of poverty and features Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Bernard Hopkins. Additionally, the world premiere of "Maravilla" directed by Juan Pablo Cadaveira, chronicles the story of Argentine middleweight champion Sergio Martinez.

Both films premiere on April 19. "Champs,' screens at 3 p.m. at the School of Visual Arts' Silas Theater. Following the world premiere of "Champs," Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield will participate in a panel discussion about the film (which will be open to the public). Hopkins will be defending his light heavyweight title that evening in Atlantic City.

Martinez defends his middleweight title against Miguel Cotto on June 7 at Madison Square Garden.

According to a press release, "Maravilla," sheds light on Sergio's childhood growing up in poverty in Buenos Aires, with personal stories from family members and archival footage and photos from his youth. Sergio reveals his inner self and his approaches to successfully overcoming disappointment, adversity and neglect. The film was executive produced by Lou DiBella.

The Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival runs during the Tribeca Film Festival, April 16-27 and was founded to broaden the audience for independent film through stories about sports and competition.