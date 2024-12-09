Tyson faces $1.5 million lawsuit over alleged contract violation

LONDON — Mike Tyson has been sued for more than $1.5 million by a Cyprus-based company that claims the former heavyweight boxing champion wrongfully broke a promotional contract in order to fight Jake Paul.

Medier, which promotes betting company Rabona, filed suit in London's High Court against Tyson and his company Tyrannic.

The suit claims Tyson terminated the deal in March by alleging that Medier breached their agreement, which had been signed in January.

"The true reason for Mr. Tyson and Tyrannic’s hasty and unlawful termination was because Mr. Tyson had agreed a deal, sponsored by Netflix, to fight the influencer Jake Paul,” the lawsuit states.

Medier seeks the return of more than $800,000 in fees paid to Tyson “in return for which no services were provided” and $729,000 in “wasted production and promotion costs,” according to the filing.

The 58-year-old Tyson made a reported $20 million in last month's lackluster bout against the 27-year-old Paul in front of more than 70,000 fans at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Paul won an eight-round unanimous decision. It was streamed live on Netflix.

Tyson's lawyers argue that Medier breached the contract by failing to obtain Tyson's approval of promotional materials.