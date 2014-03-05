SportsBoxing

Video: Canelo vs. Angulo keys to victory

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 13: Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses...

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 13: Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses (on the scale) during the official weigh-in for his bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 13, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fighters will meet in a WBC/WBA 154-pound title fight on September 14 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Al Bello

By Marcus Henry

Canelo Alvarez (42-1-1) returns to the ring for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September. Alvarez will take on Alfredo Angulo on Saturday at the MGM Grand on SHOWTIME pay-per-view.

More boxing news

Didn't find what you were looking for?