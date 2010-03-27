TENNIS

Fish upsets Murray

Defending champion Andy Murray lost his opening match at the Sony Ericsson Open yesterday to Mardy Fish, 6-4, 6-4. The upset means Rafael Nadal will overtake Murray for the No. 3 spot in the next rankings. Fish advances to the third round at Key Biscayne for the first time since 2003. Ranked 101st, Fish beat a player ranked in the top three for the second time in his career.

Venus Williams beat Roberta Vinci, 6-1, 6-4. Williams, a three-time champion, advanced to the fourth round and is the only American to reach the final 32 in the women's draw. Former No. 1 Ana Ivanovic's recent struggles continued with a 7-5, 7-5 loss to No. 6 Agnieszka Radwanska.

NBAGrunfeld: Arenas to be back

A day after Gilbert Arenas was sentenced to 30 days in a halfway house for bringing guns into the Washington Wizards' locker room, team president Ernie Grunfeld reaffirmed that Arenas will be back with the club next season. "We're not going to void his contract. As I've said all along, he's going to be with us," Grunfeld said. "Gilbert is a part of this organization, he's part of our team, and he will be back with us next year. I think people forget that he's still one of the best players in this league."

NHL

Bruins demolish Flames

Dennis Seidenberg, David Krejci and Zdeno Chara scored to wake up a previously dormant Boston power play and Tim Thomas stopped 31 shots to lead the Bruins to a 5-0 win over the Calgary Flames. The victory moved the Bruins into a tie with Philadelphia for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Sidney Crosby set up three goals and Marc-Andre Fleury played a strong game after allowing an early soft goal as Pittsburgh beat Philadelphia, 4-1.

SOCCERRed Bulls win opener

Joel Lindpere scored on a 19-yard shot in the 40th minute of his MLS debut as the Red Bulls opened the season by beating the Chicago Fire, 1-0, in the first official match at $200- million Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.- AP