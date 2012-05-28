Briefs: U.S. women's soccer team set for Olympics

OLYMPICS

U.S. women's soccer team set

Sydney Leroux, who has seven goals in just nine appearances with the U.S. soccer team, was one of six newcomers on the 18-woman roster for the London Olympics announced yesterday. Leroux, 22, is the only player on the squad who wasn't on the U.S. team at last summer's Women's World Cup in which the Americans lost to Japan in the title game.

Joining Leroux as first-time Olympians are Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, key members of that World Cup team, and Kelley O'Hara, Amy LePeilbet and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Abby Wambach returns to the Olympic squad after missing the Beijing Games with a broken leg. Captain Christie Rampone is the first U.S. player to be named to four Olympic teams. Eleven players from the 2008 squad return, including Hope Solo and Carli Lloyd.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

HORSE RACING

Strong field for today's Met Mile

The Grade I Metropolitan Handicap Monday at Belmont Park features one of the strongest fields in the 120-year history of the race. "I wouldn't be surprised to see a champion come out of this race," said Dale Romans, trainer of Shackleford. "It could be the race of the year."

Opposing last year's Preakness hero are five standouts: 8-5 morning-line favorite Caleb's Posse, To Honor and Serve, Saginaw, Caixa Eletronica and Jackson Bend. MSG Plus will televise the Met Mile and Grade I Acorn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies from 5-6 p.m. WNBA

Catchings dominates

Tamika Catchings had 25 points and 12 rebounds and Katie Douglas 16 points as the Indiana Fever beat the host Atlanta Dream, 78-62. Catchings, last year's MVP, had her 73rd double-double, fifth-most in WNBA history. It helped Indiana (3-0) win its second straight over Atlanta (1-2) after losing the Eastern Conference finals to the Dream last year.-- AP