Caleb Moore has surgery after snowmobile crash at Winter X Games

Snowmobile rider Caleb Moore underwent heart surgery Friday morning, a day after a horrific crash in the freestyle event at the Winter X Games.

Moore was taken to a local hospital Thursday night with a concussion. While there, he developed bleeding around his heart and was flown to Grand Junction, Colo., for surgery.

The 25-year-old was performing a flip when he caught the skis of his sled on the top of a jump. He went over the handlebars and the heavy machine ended up rolling over him. He walked off the course with some help.

Later in the competition, his younger brother, Colten, crashed as well. Colten Moore was taken to the hospital with a separated pelvis. He won't need surgery.

The Moore brothers are from Krum, Texas.