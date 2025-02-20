Sports

Bangladesh wins the toss and chooses to bat against India in a Champions Trophy match at Dubai

Bangladesh players stand for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

By The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and Bangladesh decided to bat against India in their Group A match at the Champions Trophy on Thursday.

India will be playing its group games and potential knockout matches in the United Arab Emirates after the Indian government prevented its team from traveling to Pakistan owing to past regional conflicts.

India has opted for three spinners, along with two pacers and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Mohammed Shami will share the new ball with Harshit Rana, as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been left out.

Spin all-rounder Axar Patel is listed to bat at No. 5 for India, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forming the top four.

Bangladesh has opted for three pacers and two spinners — Mutafizur Rehman, Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are the pace trio.

In the opening match of the tournament on Wednesday, New Zealand beat hosts Pakistan by 40 runs.

Lineups:

Indian players stand for their national anthem before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

