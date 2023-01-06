Christian Brothers Academy girls, Solvay boys victorious in league bowling matches (65 photos)

The Solvay and Christian Brothers Academy bowling squads hit the lanes in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday.

The CBA girls’ team won 7-0, while the Bearcats boys’ squad squeezed out a 4-3 victory.

On the girls side, Eliana Occhino, a defending individual state champion, led CBA with a 639 series, her fifth-straight outing rolling a total of 600-or-better. The sophomore’s best game of the day was a 226.

“She’s getting back to her old ways,” CBA coach Colin Conroy said. “She’s shaking off the early-season jitters. I expect her to do well the rest of the season.”

Sophia Ciereck finished with 426 series, while Jane Walsh concluded with a 410 for CBA (6-1).

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It was a very good win,” Conroy said, noting his team bounced back after a loss to Homer on Wednesday. “Our bowlers are playing pretty well.”

For the Bearcats (4-3), Dallas Steinbrecher finished with a 425 series.

In the boys matchup, Justin Zimmerman paced Solvay with a 591 series. He rolled a season-best game of 212 against the Brothers.

“Justin had a good series,” Solvay coach Rick Gratien said. “He came through for us.”

Rylan Tarbell chipped in a 515 series for the Bearcats (5-2), which included a 195 for his best game.

“It was a close match (against CBA),” Gratien said. “We bowled a little bit lower than usual, but we bounced back quickly.”

For the Brothers (5-2), Ryan Mulhern led the way with a 579 series, including a game-best 226. Zach Mulhern rolled a compiled score of 520, while Jake Mason contributed a 500.

CBA’s next opponent is Bishop Grimes on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. Solvay hosts Weedsport at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Kevin L. Smith anytime: Email | Twitter

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.