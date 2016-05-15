Adelphi women’s lacrosse returns to Final Four with win over Dowling

Adelphi is back in the Final Four

Jacqueline Jahelka scored four goals and Kate Beier had three goals and an assist to lead the defending NCAA Division II women’s lacrosse champions to a 15-3 victory over Dowling Saturday in the national quarterinals at Adelphi’s Motamed Field.

Adelphi, 20-0, faces LeMoyne at 5 p.m. Thursday in the national semifinals in Denver. LeMoyne downed LIU Post, 6-5, Saturday. Florida Southern plays Lindenwood in the other semifinal, with winners playing Saturday afternoon for the championship.

In Garden City, Rachel O’Brien, a graduate of Bayport-Blue Point High School also had a big day for Adelphi with two goals and three assists. Jahelka, a Garden City grad, added two assists and Beier (West Islip) had another assist.

Michele Scannell of Smithtown and Danielle Montano had two goals and an assist apiece,

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alyssa Milano of Rocky Point scored Dowling’s first goal with 12:17 remaining in the first half. Katie Meinecke (Mannorville), who had a big day Friday with six points on three goals and three assists with two ground balls and three draw controls in a 9-8 win over Grand Valley State, also scored for the Golden Lions.

Dowling finished at 17-3.