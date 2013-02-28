Altomare leads Hofstra to lacrosse victory

Sophomore attacker Brittain Altomare continued her torrid start to the 2013 season as she led Hofstra with seven points on four goals and three assists in a 14-8 lacrosse victory over host Marist yesterday.

Hofstra moves to 4-0 on the season. It's the Pride's best start since the 2005 squad also began the season with four straight victories.

Senior midfielder Emily von Hollen had a pair of goals as Hofstra took a 7-1 halftime advantage. Hofstra outshot Marist 33-16 and held an 11-3 lead midway through the second half. Marist (0-4) closed to 11-8, but the Pride finished off the game with three straight goals.

Senior midfielder Maryann Miller got Hofstra on the board less than a minute into the contest as she scored her first goal of the season. The Pride scored the first five goals. Hofstra held Marist scoreless for the first 19:55 of the game.

Senior midfielder Jill Maier and Altomare scored Hofstra's final two goals of the half as the Pride went into the break with the commanding 7-1 lead. Hofstra pushed its lead to as many as eight goals as senior midfielder Casey Kellogg scored her first goal of the season on a free-position shot in the second half.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stony Brook 19, C. Connecticut 3: Demmianne Cook had six goals and Janine Hiller chipped in four goals and two assists as visiting Stony Brook tied a program mark for fewest goals allowed in a non-conference game against Central Connecticut State. Stony Brook improves to 2-1.