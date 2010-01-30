Charles goes over 2,000 as UConn beats Pitt 98-56

(AP) — Tina Charles scored 24 points to become the sixth Connecticut player to reach 2,000 points in her career and the No. 1 Huskies coasted to their 60th consecutive victory, beating overwhelmed Pittsburgh 98-56 on Saturday.

Maya Moore, part of the inside-outside combination that has made these Huskies (21-0, 8-0 in Big East) one of the best teams in UConn's wildly successful history, added 22 points in a game that — as usual — was decided after only a few minutes.

Connecticut, now 10 victories away from matching its own NCAA women's record of 70 consecutive wins, opened leads of 15-4 and 19-6 in the opening 5½ minutes. After Pitt got to within eight points at 21-13, the Huskies went on a 14-2 run that made it 35-15 and erased any doubt whether this would be another Huskies romp.

No team has come within 10 points of UConn during its winning streak, and the Huskies' only relatively close game this season was an 80-68 decision over Stanford. The Huskies' average winning margin is 40 points.

Shay Scott scored 18 for Pittsburgh (12-8, 1-6), which lost for the sixth time in seven games and is in serious danger of not making the NCAA tournament. The Panthers have dropped 25 in a row to the Huskies, who are 21-0 for a third consecutive season.

UConn is No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the 36th straight week, and is certain to surpass Louisiana Tech (1980-82) for the longest run atop the Top 25 when the next poll is released on Monday.

Charles, a 6-foot-4 senior from Jamaica, N.Y., is getting most of her points in the first half these days as coach Geno Auriemma empties his bench in the second half. Charles scored 18 points in the first half, one more than she needed to become the first Huskies player to go over the 2,000-point mark since All-American Diana Taurasi in 2004.

Charles hit 2,000 by scoring inside with five minutes left in the half, making it 48-24. UConn is so dominant this season, it often surpasses its opponent's points total by halftime, and Charles recently enjoyed a three-game stretch in which she scored at least 20 in each first half.

Kalana Greene scored 18 points as the Huskies shot 55.6 percent (35 of 63) to Pitt's 37.9 percent (22 of 58). The Huskies held a 43-26 rebounding edge as Charles, who missed only three of 13 shots, had nine rebounds.