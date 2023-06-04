Charlotte gets two runs in seventh to overcome Clemson at Clemson Regional

CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Butcher hit a tying home run, Jack Dragum drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and Charlotte edged Clemson 3-2 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Clemson Regional.

Charlotte trailed 2-1 entering the seventh inning before Butcher tied it with a one-out solo home run. One out later, Dragum singled through the left side, scoring Spencer Nolan with the go-ahead run.

Third-seeded Charlotte advances to the regional championship against No. 2-seed Tennessee later in the day on Sunday. Charlotte needs two wins and Tennessee needs one to win the regional and advance to the Super Regional round.

Clemson took a 1-0 lead in the first on a home run by Caden Grice, his 19th of the season. The Tigers made it 2-0 in the second when Riley Bertram scored on an error.

Charlotte made it 2-1 in the third when Nolan scored on a sac fly by Cam Fisher.

Charlotte's Donye Evans and Paxton Thompson combined to throw seven innings of scoreless relief, allowing four hits. Evans struck out eight batters and Thompson (8-2) got the win.