Cincinnati fires 2 members of its baseball staff as it investigates possible NCAA violations

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has fired two members of its baseball staff a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations.

In statement released Wednesday, the school said assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties May 17.

The school said it began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program on May 8, and the review is ongoing.

“UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter,” the school said. Cincinnati provided no details and said it would not be “commenting further at this time.”

The Bearcats' season ended Wednesday when they lost an elimination game to East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Cincinnati finished the season 24-33.

Cincinnati is the latest college baseball program hit with problems over the past month.

Alabama fired its baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team. ESPN reported that surveillance video from the sportsbook located at the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark indicated the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time.

Less than a week later, the University of Iowa said 26 of its athletes across five sports were suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules. Its cross-state rival, Iowa State, acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.

NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship. The rules are under scrutiny as legalized gambling spreads across the country, and the NCAA this week said it was planning an athletes-only survey on the topic.