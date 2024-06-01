Bissetta's hit in bottom of the 9th sends Clemson past High Point 4-3

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tristan Bissetta batted 2 for 4 and drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Clemson to a 4-3 win over High Point on Friday night in the Clemson Regional.

Blake Wright led off Clemson's ninth doubling the opposite way to right on the first pitch. Though not a deeply hit ball, the hustling Wright safely beat a high throw to get in scoring position.

High Point intentionally walked Cam Cannarella, and after Jimmy Obertop struck out, Bissetta — a lefty-handed sophomore — laced the first pitch to right field allowing Wright to score from second after right fielder Miggy Echazarreta slipped and fell.

Bissetta, Jack Crighton and Jacob Jarrell, Clemson's sixth-through-eighth hitters respectively, all went 2 for 4 and came up with six of the Tigers' (42-14) 10 hits.

Cael Chatham and Adam Stuart each went 2 for 4 for the Panthers while Charlie Klingler drove in two runs.

Clemson is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 46th time and hosting a regional for the second straight year. The Tigers advance to face Coastal Carolina on Saturday after its 13-3 shellacking of Vanderbilt on Friday.

High Point (34-26) will try to stay alive Saturday against the Commodores.

Clemson is now 11-0 against High Point since their first meeting in 1976. It was their first meeting since 2014 and the first in the postseason.