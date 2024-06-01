SportsCollege

Bissetta's hit in bottom of the 9th sends Clemson past High Point 4-3

By The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. — Tristan Bissetta batted 2 for 4 and drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth to lift Clemson to a 4-3 win over High Point on Friday night in the Clemson Regional.

Blake Wright led off Clemson's ninth doubling the opposite way to right on the first pitch. Though not a deeply hit ball, the hustling Wright safely beat a high throw to get in scoring position.

High Point intentionally walked Cam Cannarella, and after Jimmy Obertop struck out, Bissetta — a lefty-handed sophomore — laced the first pitch to right field allowing Wright to score from second after right fielder Miggy Echazarreta slipped and fell.

Bissetta, Jack Crighton and Jacob Jarrell, Clemson's sixth-through-eighth hitters respectively, all went 2 for 4 and came up with six of the Tigers' (42-14) 10 hits.

Cael Chatham and Adam Stuart each went 2 for 4 for the Panthers while Charlie Klingler drove in two runs.

Clemson is playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 46th time and hosting a regional for the second straight year. The Tigers advance to face Coastal Carolina on Saturday after its 13-3 shellacking of Vanderbilt on Friday.

High Point (34-26) will try to stay alive Saturday against the Commodores.

Clemson is now 11-0 against High Point since their first meeting in 1976. It was their first meeting since 2014 and the first in the postseason.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME