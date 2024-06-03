Clemson beats Coastal Carolina 12-5, advances to first super regional since 2010

CLEMSON, S.C. — Alden Mathes and Jacob Hinderleider had three RBIs apiece from the top two spots in the batting order to help Clemson beat Costal Carolina 12-5 Sunday to win the Clemson Regional and advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers, who beat Coastal Carolina 4-3 on Saturday to knock the Chanticleers into the losers' bracket, won a regional for the first time since 2010, when the Tigers hosted a super regional and advanced to the College World Series.

Mathes was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Hinderleider followed with a walk on four consecutive pitches before Mathes scored on a single by Blake Wright. Cam Cannarella loaded the bases when he reached on an error and Hinderleider scored on a sacrifice fly by Jimmy Obertop that made it 2-0. Clemson (44-14) led the rest of the way.

Reed Garris (2-1) replaced Clemson starter Ethan Darden, who gave up two runs over 4 2/3 innings, and got the win despite giving up four runs — including two homers — in three innings of work. Austin Gordon pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings with two strikeouts to earn his 11th save of the season.

Caden Bodine hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning and Derek Bender hit the next pitch over the wall in center field for Coastal Carolina (36-25) to cap the scoring.

Three consecutive singles to lead off the second by Blake Barthol, Dean Mihos and Zack Beach, the last of which drove in Barthol, cut the deficit in half. The Chanticleers got no closer.

Clemson added a run in the home half of the inning when Nolan Nawrocki scored on a fielding error. The Tigers added runs in the third, fourth and fifth to make it 6-2.