COLLEGE BASEBALL '25: Ten teams to watch

Ten teams to watch in college baseball in 2025, listed in alphabetical order with 2024 record:

Arkansas (44-16)

Strong pitching and defense are hallmarks of Dave Van Horn's program. Finding more offense was the offseason priority. Transfers Rocco Peppi (Fresno State) and Brent Iredale (New Mexico JC) hit for power and Logan Maxwell was TCU's leading hitter. Gabe Gaeckle, last year's closer, and lefty transfers Zach Root (East Carolina) and Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State) are top candidates for the weekend rotation.

Florida State (49-17)

The Seminoles reached the final four of the College World Series with one of the top offenses in the country. Catalysts Cam Smith and James Tibbs III, both first-round draft picks, are gone. Max Williams, junior college transfer Blaydon Plain and freshman Myles Bailey are being counted on to replace some of that firepower. Ace Jamie Arnold returns, and Joey Volini (South Florida) and Wes Mendez (Mississippi) are promising lefties.

LSU (43-23)

The Tigers hope to avoid the ups and downs of a year ago when they struggled in SEC play but reached a regional final and won 10 of their last 13 games. Seven position players with starting experience are back, including Jared Jones (28 homers) and preseason All-America shortstop Michael Braswell III. Gavin Guidry, a bullpen stalwart for two years, is in line to become a starter and joined on the staff by a host of transfers.

Nebraska (40-22)

The Cornhuskers won the Big Ten Tournament and made their sixth regional since 2014, and they bring back an experienced roster. Seven everyday players return, and they added Summit League player of the year Cael Frost from South Dakota State. Mason McConnaughey takes over for conference pitcher of the year Brett Sears as the No. 1 starter, and Tyner Horn is likely the No. 2 after drawing good reviews in the fall.

North Carolina (48-16)

The Tar Heels are a consensus top-10 team in the preseason despite losing first-round pick Vance Honeycutt and two other outfielders to the draft from their CWS team. Jason Decaro is back as No. 1 starter after going 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA as a freshman. Matthew Matthijs led the ACC with 12 wins in 36 appearances out of the bullpen. Luke Stevenson is the No. 1 catcher prospect for the draft, according to MLB.com.

Oklahoma State (42-19)

The Cowboys are the Big 12 favorites and they have the conference preseason player of the year in Nolan Schubart, who batted .370 with 23 homers. But seven players were lost to the draft, and it could take time for the Cowboys to find their rhythm. The biggest question is pitching. Gabe Davis, mostly a reliever for two years, and transfers Harrison Bodendorf (Hawaii) and Mario Pesca (St. John's) are competing for weekend spots.

Oregon State's Gavin Turley celebrates after hitting a grand slam during an NCAA regional baseball game against Tulane, in Corvallis, Ore., May 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

Oregon State (45-16)

The Beavers will play as an independent in the first season of a dormant Pac-12. Only 20 of their 56 games will be at home. Nationally, expectations remain the same as Oregon State adjusts to not having No. 1 overall draft pick Travis Bazzana. The Beavers are a consensus top-10 team with Gavin Turley and Dallas Macias among the top returnees, Aiva Arquette (Hawaii) the top transfer and pitcher Dax Whitney the top freshman.

Tennessee (60-13)

The Volunteers won the national title with a lineup that amassed 184 home runs, four behind the NCAA record set by LSU in 1997. Most of the big boppers are gone after the draft took five everyday players. Mississippi transfer Andrew Fischer hit 20 homers, and the Vols are solid up the middle with Dean Curley at shortstop, Louisville transfer Gavin Kilen at second and Hunter Ensley in center. Mississippi transfer Liam Doyle and Nate Snead are the top two pitchers.

Texas A&M (53-15)

Michael Earley was promoted from hitting coach to head coach shortly after Jim Schlossnagle bolted for Texas. Few first-year coaches inherit so much talent. The Aggies are the consensus No. 1 team in the preseason and SEC favorites. Potential No. 1 draft pick Jace LaViolette hit 29 homers with 78 RBIs and is the headliner of a lineup that returns most of the pieces from the national runner-up team. The ace is lefty Ryan Prager, a third-round draft pick who turned down a fat bonus from the Angels to return to school.

Virginia (46-17)

The Cavaliers are a consensus top-five team and the ACC favorites, and no one would be surprised to see them in a third straight CWS. Henry Ford, Jacob Ference and Henry Godbout spark the offense. Evan Blanco returns as No. 1 starter, with Jay Woolfolk and Bryson Moore competing for weekend spots. Eric Becker is first in line to replace three-year starting shortstop Griff O’Ferrall. Two freshmen are budding stars, left-handed pitcher Tomas Valincius and outfielder James Nunnallee.