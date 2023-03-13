SportsCollegeCollege Basketball2023 NCAA Tournament women's basketball printable bracket UConn's Azzi Fudd (35), Nika Muhl (10) and Aaliyah Edwards celebrate after their win over Villanova in the Big East tournament final. Credit: AP/Jessica HillBy Newsday.comUpdated March 13, 2023 8:56 am Share 2023 NCAA Tournament women's basketball printable bracket The NCAA Tournament begins in women's basketball on Wednesday with the "First Four" games. More on this topicNCAA Tournament men's basketball printable bracket11 mins ago