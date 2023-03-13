SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

2023 NCAA Tournament women's basketball printable bracket

UConn's Azzi Fudd (35), Nika Muhl (10) and Aaliyah Edwards...

UConn's Azzi Fudd (35), Nika Muhl (10) and Aaliyah Edwards celebrate after their win over Villanova in the Big East tournament final. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

By Newsday.com



The NCAA Tournament begins in women's basketball on Wednesday with the "First Four" games.

