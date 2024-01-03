SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Injured South Carolina 6-foot-5 signee Adhel Tac to join Gamecocks for spring semester

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley coaches from the sideline...

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley coaches from the sideline against East Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. Credit: AP/Karl B. DeBlaker

By The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina signee Adhel Tac, a high school prospect who suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, will join the Gamecocks for the spring semester.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said Wednesday the injury to Tac, a 6-foot-5 prospect from Texas, is not career-threatening and she will continue her recovery with the team.

It's the second straight season Staley had a signee join the team at midseason. Chloe Kitts did not play much when she came to the Gamecocks in December 2022. But the 6-2 sophomore has started all 12 games for undefeated, No. 1 South Carolina this season, averaging 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Tac is a five-star player considered the No. 26 college prospect by ESPN.com. “We'll get her here, we'll get her right,” Staley said. “She'll be suiting up for us.”

Tac said she dislocated her kneecap and tore her medial patellofemoral ligament.

Tac and signees Joyce Edwards (ranked No. 2 overall) and Madisen McDaniel (No. 12 overall) gave South Carolina the No. 2 recruiting class for next season, according to ESPN.com.

South Carolina (12-0) opens Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Thursday night.

Morgan State forward Kaia Ponder (15) looks to pass around...

Morgan State forward Kaia Ponder (15) looks to pass around South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

