No. 25 Oklahoma women beat Alabama State for first 4-0 start under third-year coach Jennie Baranczyk

NORMAN, Okla. — Skylar Vann had 16 points and nine rebounds, Sahara Williams added 14 points and No. 25 Oklahoma beat Alabama State 92-46 on Wednesday for the first 4-0 start under third-year coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Vann became the 39th Sooner to reach 1,000 career points.

Oklahoma scored 18 straight points in the first quarter to build a 25-8 lead and Alabama State trailed by double figures the rest of the way. The Sooners led 45-22 at halftime.

Alabama State was held to just one field goal in the final nine minutes of the third quarter as Oklahoma extended its lead to 66-30.

Reyna Scott added 13 points, Aubrey Joens had 11 and Kiersten Johnson 10 for Oklahoma (4-0), which entered averaging 91.7 points per game. Payton Verhulst, who scored a career-high 32 points in a 103-74 win over Oral Roberts on Sunday, had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Oklahoma made 23 of 27 free throws compared to Alabama State's 12 attempts.

Shmya Ward led Alabama State (0-4) with 17 points.

Oklahoma begins a three-game road swing at Virginia on Sunday. The Sooners then travel to Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off to take on Princeton on Thanksgiving and No. 15 Tennessee on No. 25.

___

