Turner and Hayes combine for 46 points to help San Diego rally to an 89-84 win over Arizona State

SAN DIEGO — Deuce Turner and PJ Hayes each made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points apiece as San Diego rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to beat Arizona State 89-84 on Saturday night.

Turner scored five points during a 13-0 run that gave San Diego a 78-71 lead with 3:44 remaining. Arizona State answered with a 12-5 spurt to tie it at 83-all. Jamiya Neal made a pair of 3-pointers for the Sun Devils during the stretch. The Toreros then made 4 of 6 free throws and Kevin Patton Jr. scored on a second-chance layup to end it.

Turner and Hayes combined for 15-of-30 shooting from the field and 10 of 20 from long range. Wayne McKinney III added 15 points and Steven Jamerson II had 10 for San Diego (7-4).

Neal scored 20 points to lead Arizona State (6-3), which had a four-game win streak end. Jose Perez, Frankie Collins and Brycen Long each added 15 points. Alonzo Gaffney scored 11.

Arizona State took the lead about four minutes into the game, led 36-28 at halftime and built a 47-36 advantage with 17:01 remaining.

The Toreros beat the Sun Devils for the first time in four tries. It was the first matchup between the teams at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

San Diego hosts Portland State on Friday. Arizona State plays at TCU on Saturday.

