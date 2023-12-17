Peavy's triple-double helps TCU rally, beat Arizona State 79-59

FORT WORTH, Texas — Emanuel Miller scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Micah Peavy had the third triple-double in program history and TCU rallied from a 14-point deficit Saturday night to beat Arizona State 79-59 at the Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Peavy had 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists with just one turnover. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points for TCU (8-1).

The Horned Frogs, who missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts early in the game and made just five of their first 20, shot 54% (26 of 48) the rest of the way.

Miller threw down a dunk to open the scoring in the second half and, after Nelson hit a 3-pointer that gave the Horned Frogs their first lead since 4-3, followed with a layup before his putback of a miss by Ernest Udeh Jr. capped a 9-0 run and made it 35-30 about 2 1/2 minutes in. Bryant Selebangue made a layup to put the Sun Devils back in front with 13:32 to play but 7 seconds later the Arizona State bench was called for a technical foul and coach Bobby Hurley picked up another moments later. Miller made all four free throws to make it 41-38 and the Horned Frogs led the rest of the way.

Peavy followed with a 3-pointer to spark a 23-4 run that gave TCU a 22-point lead with 7 minutes remaining after Nelson made a 3 and a layup — both assisted by Peavy — to cap the spurt.

Adam Miller scored 13 points in a 16-3 run and then Lands threw down a dunk through contact and added a free throw to cap a 7-0 spurt to give the Sun Devils a 14-point lead midway through the first half.

Miller, a two-time transfer, made his debut with the Sun Devils in the wake of a federal court ruling that made him eligible for NCAA competition and led Arizona State (6-4) with 20 points. Jose Perez added 11 points.

TCU forward Emanuel Miller (2) goes to to shoot between Arizona State's Jose Perez (12), Brycen Long (3) and Bryant Selebangue, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

The game was played at a neutral site, though Dickies Arena is just about three miles from the TCU campus.

TCU leads the all-time series 3-2, 2-0 at neutral sites, including a win over the Sun Devils in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, when a floater by JaKobe Coles with 1.5 seconds remaining gave sixth-seeded TCU a 72-70 win over No. 11 seed Arizona State

Arizona State plays No. 25 Northwestern at the Hall of Fame Series - Phoenix on Wednesday. TCU heads to Honolulu to play Old Dominion on Thursday at the Diamond Head Classic.

