Holloway, Williams each score 24 points and Auburn cruises 104-76 over Indiana

ATLANTA — Aden Holloway and Jaylin Williams each scored 24 points and Auburn rolled over Indiana 104-76 on Saturday.

Holloway was 5 of 8 on 3-point attempts while Williams added seven assists. K.D. Johnson added 14 points, Denver Jones 12, Chris Baker-Mazara 11 and Tre Donaldson 10 for the Tigers (6-2), who rebounded from a 69-64 loss at Appalachian State.

Auburn shot 49%, made 14 of 29 3-point tries, 20 of 23 from the line and had only three turnovers while scoring 15 points off 12 by Indiana.

Malik Reneau scored 15 points, Kel'el Ware added 13, Gabe Cupps 11 and Mackenzie Mgbako 10 for the Hoosiers (7-2), who had a four-game win streak snapped. Indiana shot 43% and made 6 of 17 from the arc.

The Hoosiers cut into an 19-point deficit with an 8-0 run in the second half but Williams, Baker-Mazara and Johnson hit 3-pointers in an 11-1 run for a 21-point lead with 13 minutes remaining. The lead remained comfortably in double figures.

The last time Indiana gave up 100 points in regulation was a 101-86 loss to North Carolina in a 2016 Sweet 16 matchup.

Indiana had a 12-point lead through the first seven minutes but was outscored 42-12 the remainder of the half as the Tigers took a 52-34 halftime lead behind 12 points from Jones and 11 by Holloway.

Auburn next plays UNC Asheville in Huntsville, Alabama, on Wednesday. Indiana is host to Kansas next Saturday.

