USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's final poll:

Dropped Out: No. 20 James Madison (14-1); No. 22 Texas (11-3); No. 23 Providence (11-4).

Others receiving votes: Texas (11-3) 55; Nevada (14-1) 45; Cincinnati (12-2) 36; Dayton (12-2) 33; Iowa State (11-3) 33; James Madison (14-1) 32; Grand Canyon (14-1) 30; Miami (Fla.) (11-3) 24; TCU (11-3) 23; Wake Forest (11-3) 21; Texas Tech (12-2) 18; Ohio State (12-3) 12; Seton Hall (10-5) 11; Alabama (9-5) 9; St. John's (11-4) 8; Michigan State (9-6) 7; Providence (11-4) 7; Indiana State (13-2) 5; South Carolina (13-1) 3; Princeton (13-1) 2; New Mexico (13-2) 1; Northwestern (11-3) 1; Villanova (10-5) 1.