USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's final poll:

Dropped Out: No. 20 Creighton (9-4).

Others receiving votes: Creighton (9-4) 45; San Diego State (11-2) 37; Michigan State (8-5) 26; Utah (11-2) 25; Colorado (11-2) 24; Iowa State (11-2) 19; Ohio State (11-2) 19; Nevada (13-1) 15; TCU (11-2) 14; Grand Canyon (12-1) 9; Miami (Fla.) (10-2) 8; New Mexico (12-1) 5; Villanova (9-4) 5; Nebraska (11-2) 2; Princeton (12-1) 2; Indiana State (11-2) 1;

Texas A&M (9-4) 1.