Ja'Kobe Walter's 14 points in second half lifts No. 14 Baylor over Cincinnati 62-59

WACO, Texas — Freshman Ja’Kobe Walter scored all 14 of his points in the second half to lift No. 14 Baylor to a 62-59 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night to stay atop the Big 12 standings with a 3-0 record.

Walter helped seal the win for the Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) with a pair of free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining after drawing a foul following Simas Lukosius’ missed 3-pointer. Lukosius also missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Baylor withstood a 24-point performance by Cincinnati’s Dan Skillings Jr. and Day Day Thomas added 15.

Langston Love contributed 14 points for Baylor and RayJ Dennis collected 11 points and nine assists.

Tied 27-27 at halftime, the Bearcats (12-4, 1-2) took the ball to the basket forcefully to open the second half as Viktor Lakhin got in the paint twice for baskets while Thomas and Skillings also scored inside to open up a 38-31 lead.

But the Bears answered with an 11-0 run to grab a 42-38 edge as Walter scored his first points of the game by nailing a pair of free throws and driving inside for a basket.

Baylor switched into a zone defense that seemed to baffle the Bearcats, who didn’t score for more than six minutes before Skillings drained a 3-pointer to cut Baylor’s lead to 44-41 with 10:01 remaining.

After the Bears stretched their lead to 59-50, Skillings scored seven straight points for the Bearcats as he nailed a 3-pointer, drove for a basket and buried a pair of free throws with 2:20 remaining.

The Bearcats managed to slow the tempo against the Bears, who came into the game leading the Big 12 with an 87.6 scoring average. Baylor shot 46% compared to Cincinnati’s 39%.

Baylor matched the Bearcats 32-32 on the boards. The Bearcats entered the game as the Big 12’s top rebounding team with a plus-12.8 margin.

Cincinnati: Hosts TCU on Tuesday.

Baylor: Visits Kansas State on Tuesday.

