Mississippi State ups win streak to five with 85-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tolu Smith III totaled 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench to power Mississippi State to an 85-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Sunday.

Smith sank all five of his shots and 6 of 7 free throws for the Bulldogs (11-2), who have won five in a row — all at home — to close out nonconference play. Dashawn Davis made 5 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers, scoring 12. Freshman reserve Josh Hubbard made three 3-pointers and scored 11, adding three steals. Shakeel Moore scored 10.

Smith sank four shots and 4 of 5 free throws, scoring 12 to guide Mississippi State to a 41-22 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 58.3% from the floor with seven 3-pointers in building the 19-point lead. The Wildcats (5-8) shot 32.3%, hit 1 of 8 from distance and 1 of 4 at the foul line before the intermission.

Jakobi Heady had 16 points and six rebounds to pace Bethune-Cookman. Dhashon Dyson scored 14 but missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. scored 12.

The Bulldogs shot 53% overall and made 12 of 27 from beyond the arc (44.4%). They also went 19 of 25 from the line. The Wildcats shot 42.2%, made 4 of 16 from distance and 4 of 10 from the foul line.

Mississippi State and Bethune-Cookman played once before — a 67-51 victory by the Bulldogs during the 2009-10 season.

Mississippi State travels to play South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman will entertain Florida A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here