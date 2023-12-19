Crawford helps Marshall cruise to 103-70 victory over Bluefield

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cameron Crawford came off the bench to score 17 points, leading seven players in double figures, and Marshall rolled to a 103-70 victory over Bluefield University on Monday night.

Crawford made 6 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer for the Thundering Herd (5-7), adding five rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 16 on 7-for-10 shooting. Nate Martin had 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Kamdyn Curfman and reserve Wyatt Fricks both scored 11. Jacob Conner pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Danny Alford had 13 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Ramblin' Rams. Christian Bullock hit three 3-pointers and scored 13. Tybenn Sturm and Elijah White scored 11 and 10, respectively.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here