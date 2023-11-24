Trio leads Virginia Tech over Boise State 82-75 at ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hunter Cattoor and Lynn Kidd had 19 points apiece, Sean Pedulla scored 18 and Virginia Tech outlasted Boise State 82-75 at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday night.

Cattoor sank 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range and hit 4 of 5 free throws for the Hokies (4-1). Kidd made 6 of 8 shots and all seven of his foul shots, adding six rebounds. Pedulla had seven assists and six rebounds. Tyler Nickel pitched in with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Tyson Degenhart paced the Broncos (2-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo totaled 15 points and nine boards. O'Mar Stanley hit both of his 3-point tries and scored 13 off the bench. Max Rice scored 12, but he had six of Boise State's 16 turnovers.

Cattoor had 12 points and Kidd scored 11 to help Virginia Tech take a 44-41 lead at halftime. Degenhart scored 11 to keep Boise State close. The Hokies built their halftime advantage by sinking 12 of 13 free throws, while the Broncos made 2 of 4.

Agbo hit a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to give Boise State a 52-49 lead with 15:07 left to play. Tyler Nickel sank the second of two free throws to give the Hokies a 61-60 lead with 8:04 remaining, Kidd followed with two free throws and a dunk and Virginia Tech stayed in front from there.

Virginia Tech shot 47.3% overall to Boise State's 47.4%. The Hokies shot 38.9% from distance to the Broncos' 38.1%. The Hokies finished 23 for 27 at the foul line, while Boise State made 13 of 16.

Virginia Tech plays Iowa State on Friday. Boise State plays VCU on Friday.

