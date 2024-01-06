Devin McGlockton scores career-high 30 points, Boston College rallies to beat Georgia Tech 95-87

ATLANTA — Devin McGlockton scored a career-high 30 points, and Boston College rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half and beat Georgia Tech 95-87 on Saturday for its first Atlantic Coast Conference win and ending a five-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. hit a 3-pointer to open the second half to give the Yellow Jackets their largest lead of the game at 54-38. Boston College cut the deficit to six before using a 17-3 run for a 74-66 advantage with 7:07 remaining. Georgia Tech answered with a 13-2 surge for its last lead, 79-76, with 4:12 left.

Claudell Harris Jr. and McGlockton then hit back-to-back 3-pointers as BC scored the next 11 points ended the game on a 19-8 run.

McGlockton was 12 of 15 from the floor and Harris finished with 26 points, and the pair combined for seven of the Eagles' 12 3-pointers. Quinten Post added 15 points and seven assists for Boston College (10-4, 1-2), which shot 56% (35 of 63) overall and made 13 of 18 free throws.

Baye Ndongo scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech (8-6, 1-2). Reeves added 17 points with four 3-pointers. Kyle Sturdivant just missed a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Ndongo scored 15 points and Reeves added 11 as the Yellow Jackets shot 57% (20 of 35) and made half of their 18 3-point attempts in building a 51-38 lead at the break. Post scored 13 first-half points for BC and McGlockton had 12.

Georgia Tech hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday. Boston College plays at Syracuse on Wednesday.

