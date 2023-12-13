Oquendo, Shelstad spark Oregon to 76-55 victory over Cal Baptist

EUGENE, Ore. — Kario Oquendo came off the bench to score 19 points, freshman Jackson Shelstad scored 17 and Oregon pulled away in the second half to beat California Baptist 76-55 on Tuesday night.

Oquendo made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (7-2). Shelstad hit 8 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer in his best scoring effort and added a season-high eight assists. Brennan Rigsby had 11 points and Jadrian Tracey pitched in with 10 points and five rebounds off the bench. Kwame Evans Jr. contributed nine points and five boards.

Shelstad had nine points early and Oquendo's three-point play gave the Ducks a 19-12 lead with 7:43 remaining in the first half. Cal Baptist pulled even at 23-all on back-to-back baskets from Dominique Daniels Jr. and Blondeau Tchoukuiegno with 5:26 left. Tracey answered with a 3-pointer and Evans followed with a three-point play as the Ducks regained the lead and took a 36-31 advantage into halftime.

Oregon was never threatened in the second half, pushing its lead to 20 at 68-48 on Oquendo's 3-pointer with 5:50 left to play.

Daniels led the Lancers (6-3) with 13 points. Hunter Goodrick totaled 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

Oregon shot 52% overall, made half of its 18 shots from beyond the arc and 13 of 15 free throws. Cal Baptist shot 35%, hit only 3 of 15 from distance and 14 of 21 foul shots.

Next up for Oregon is a matchup with Syracuse at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday. Cal Baptist travels to play UC Riverside on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here