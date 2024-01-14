Couisnard scores 18 as Oregon rallies from 18 down to beat California 80-73

EUGENE, Ore. — Jermaine Couisnard sank five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to help Oregon rally from an 18-point deficit and beat California 80-73 on Saturday night for its sixth straight victory.

Couisnard had four misses from beyond the arc for the Ducks (13-3, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference). He was 0 for 4 on his 2-point attempts. Jadrian Tracey had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench. Jackson Shelstad pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds. Reserve Keeshawn Barthelemy hit two 3-pointers and score 12 with five assists.

Jaylon Tyson totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4). It was his fifth double-double of the season. Fardaws Aimaq finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Keonte Kennedy had 11 points, while Jalen Cone scored 10 on 2-for-9 shooting, including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Aimaq had 10 points, Tyson scored nine and California led 32-19 with 7:31 left in the first half. Aimaq had back-to-back layups to push the Golden Bears' advantage to 41-23 with four minutes to go. Couisnard hit three 3-pointers in a 16-2 run to close out the half and Oregon pulled within 43-39 at intermission.

Cal maintained its lead until Shelstad followed a successful jumper with a 3-pointer to put Oregon on top 46-45 with 15 minutes left to play. Tyson made two free throws coming out of a TV timeout and Rodney Brown Jr. sank a jumper as the Golden Bears regained the lead.

Barthelemy and Kario Oquendo sandwiched 3-pointers around a bucket by Cal's Grant Newell and the Ducks took a 54-51 lead with 11:34 remaining and never trailed again.

Oregon beat the Golden Bears for a third straight time and for the 14th time in the last 16 matchups.

Oregon center N'Faly Dante (1), pulls down a rebound against California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Thomas Boyd

The first-place Ducks are the only team without a Pac-12 loss this season. Oregon swept UCLA and Southern Cal at home and then swept Washington and Washington State on the road for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Cal's first-year coach Mark Madsen led Utah Valley to a 77-72 road win over the Ducks last season.

Oregon travels to play Colorado on Thursday. California returns home to play Washington on Thursday.

___

California forward Fardaws Aimaq (00), looks for a pass under heavy pressure during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Thomas Boyd

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.