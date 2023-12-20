SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Elijah Morgan scores career-high 19 against his former team and The Citadel beats Notre Dame 65-45

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Elijah Morgan scored a career-high 19 points against his former team and The Citadel rolled past Notre Dame 65-45 on Tuesday night.

The Citadel (7-5) secured its first win over a Power 5 opponent since defeating Pittsburgh 78-63 on Nov. 9, 2021. It was the program's second win over an ACC opponent in the last 44 matchups.

Morgan, a former Notre Dame walk-on guard, made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Notre Dame missed its last 19 3-pointers.

Morgan banked in a 3-pointer with 10:18 left in the second half to give The Citadel the first double-digit lead of the game at 48-37. It came during The Citadel’s 23-4 run — for a 55-39 lead — as the Irish missed 11 of 12 shots.

Notre Dame made just four of its first 18 shots of the second half (22%) and finished 17 of 64 (27%).

Quentin Millora-Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Madison Durr also scored 15 points for The Citadel. AJ Smith added 13 points.

Millora-Brown, Morgan and Durr combined to score 30 of The Citadel's 32 first-half points to help take a three-point lead into the break. The Bulldogs shot 48% from the field, with five 3-pointers.

J.R. Konieczny had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-7). Markus Burton, who ranks fifth nationally amongst Division I freshmen with 15.8 points per game, scored 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting. Julian Roper II, averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, did not play due to left foot soreness.

Notre Dame continues a six-game homestand on Friday against Marist. The Citadel enjoys a holiday break before hosting Toccoa Falls on Dec. 30.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME