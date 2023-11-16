Dayton rallies from 15-point deficit to beat LSU on Nate Santos' 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nate Santos scored 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left, and Dayton rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat LSU 70-67 on Thursday in the Charleston Classic.

Dayton trailed 60-45 with 9:07 left after LSU guard Jalen Reed converted a three-point play. But the Flyers turned up the defensive pressure during a 19-2 run to take a 64-62 lead with 3:42 left.

Dayton guard Koby Brea made a 3-pointer with 48.2 seconds left to tie it at 67-all. Trae Hannibal dribbled into a triple team at the other end and was called for traveling. After a timeout with 15.5 left, Javon Bennett got to the edge of the paint and passed it out to an open Santos for the winner. Carlos Stewart did not hit the rim on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Dayton (2-1) plays St. John's in the semifinals on Friday. LSU (1-2) faces North Texas in the consolation bracket.

Bennett finished with 16 points and Brea added 13 for Dayton, which was 11 of 34 from 3-point range. Santos, a Pitt transfer, also had nine rebounds and three steals.

Reed scored 16 points, Tyrell Ward added 12 points and Will Baker had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for LSU (1-2).

LSU took the first double-digit lead of the game after scoring the opening eight points of the second half. After two Dayton free throws, the Tigers scored six straight points to make it 46-32 with 15:46 left.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here