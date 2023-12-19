Sallis, Carr help Wake Forest cruise to an 88-59 victory over Delaware State

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hunter Sallis scored 19 points, Andrew Carr added a double-double and Wake Forest cruised to an 88-59 victory over Delaware State on Monday night.

Sallis made 6 of 15 shots but only 1 of 6 from 3-point range for the Demon Deacons (7-3), who have won five in a row — all by double digits. Carr finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Miller pitched in with 17 points and five assists. Cameron Hildreth scored 14 with four assists. Freshman reserve Parker Friedrichsen had 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting from distance.

Carr, Miller and Friedrichsen all had nine points by halftime and Wake Forest took a 42-32 lead into intermission. The Demon Deacons built the 10-point lead by making 7 of 17 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 at the free-throw line. Delaware State shot 48.4% in the first half, but the Hornets made just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc and did not attempt a foul shot.

Delaware State scored the first four points of the second half, but the Hornets would get no closer. Miller hit two free throws to push the Demon Deacons' lead to 64-44 with 12:21 left to play. Sallis had back-to-back baskets to up the advantage to 83-53 with 3:37 remaining.

Martaz Robinson had 15 points and eight rebounds to pace the Hornets (6-8), who have lost two straight after a four-game win streak. Jevin Muniz totaled 12 points and five boards.

Wake Forest will host Presbyterian on Thursday. Delaware State travels to play East Carolina on Wednesday.

___

Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) and Delaware State guard Deywilk Tavarez, right, vie for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Credit: AP/Allison Lee Isley

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here