Gray sparks Nebraska in 2nd half to beat Duquesne, 89-79 in Cornhusker Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. — Juwan Gary scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half to help spark Nebraska's come-from-behind win over Duquesne, 89-79 to finish a three-game sweep in the Cornhusker Classic tournament Wednesday night.

Nebraska swept games with Rider, Stony Brook and Duquesne in the four-team, round-robin tournament. The Dukes beat both the Seawolves and Broncs in Pittsburgh to finish second.

Duquesne took the early lead and held it for much of the first half, but never by more than six points, and took a 39-37 advantage into intermission.

The Dukes surrendered the lead early in the second half as the Cornhuskers (6-0) knocked down eight straight free throws, but they stayed within a field goal until Rienk Mast hit two free throws and Gray scored at the basket to push the Nebraska lead to 59-54 with under 13 minutes left. Gray hit two free throws and after Josiah Allick's layup hit from deep to push the lead to a dozen points, 66-54.

Keisei Tominaga hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line and paced Nebraska with 23 points. Gray hit 2 of 4 from distance and went 4-for-4 from the line. Allick had 12 points and seven rebounds, Brice Williams had 11 points and Mast had 10 points, six boards and three assists.

Dae Dae Grant went 9-for-9 from the line and led Duquesne (4-2) with 24 points. Kareem Rozier was 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 16, Jimmy Clark III 15 and Fousseyni Drame contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Nebraska plays host to Fullerton Sunday. Duquesne plays host to UC Irvine Wednesday.

