Johnell Davis scores 34 as No. 23 Florida Atlantic escapes with OT win over UTSA 112-103

SAN ANTONIO — Johnell Davis had 34 points, including three free throws to force overtime, and No. 23 Florida Atlantic overcame a career-high 38 points by Jordan Ivy-Curry to beat UTSA 112-103 on Sunday.

Alijah Martin added 26 points as Florida Atlantic won its fourth straight.

The Owls (15-4) remain tied with Charlotte atop the American Athletic Conference at 5-1 while the Roadrunners (7-12) fell to 1-5.

After trailing most of the game, Florida Atlantic went on a 9-0 run to take a 102-96 lead with 2:26 remaining in overtime.

The final minute of regulation turned into a free throw contest.

Nicholas Boyd missed a pair of free throws with 48 seconds remaining and the Owls trailing 89-88. The Roadrunners extended their lead to three points 25 seconds later on a pair of free throws by Christian Tucker. Davis tied the game at 91-all with three free throws with 16 seconds left.

UTSA center Carlton Linguard Jr.’s 3-point attempt bounced hard off the backboard and rim as time expired in regulation.

Florida Atlantic took its first lead at 54-53 on Martin’s 3 pointer with 17:47 remaining in the second half. The lead lasted 23 seconds as UTSA went on an 11-4 run.

The Owls needed a furious rally after a quick start by the Roadrunners.

UTSA is second in the American Athletic Conference in 3-point attempts and quickly added to it.

The Roadrunners opened the game with three consecutive 3-pointers, bookended by a pair from Isaiah Wyatt, in taking a 9-0 lead.

The Owls responded in kind, making 10 3-pointers in the first half.

Linguard’s 3-pointer gave UTSA its largest lead at 36-20 with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

After shooting 9 for 13 on 3-pointers in the first half, the Roadrunners missed their first six 3-pointers of the second half. UTSA was in the bonus on free throws with 15 minutes remaining in the game.

The Roadrunners finished 12 for 27 on 3-pointers and the Owls were 17 for 35.

UP NEXT

Florida Atlantic: Closes a two-game road trip to Texas at Rice on Wednesday.

UTSA: Hosts Tulane on Wednesday.

