Fair scores 31, climbs scoring list, rallies Syracuse women over No. 15 Florida State 79-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair sank nine 3-pointers, scoring a season-high 31 points to move three spots up on the all-time scoring list and rally Syracuse to a 79-73 victory over No. 15 Florida State on Thursday night.

Fair has scored 3,038 in her career and passed USC's Cheryl Miller, Tennessee's Chamique Holdsclaw and Connecticut's Maya Moore. She needs two points to move ahead of Delaware's Elena Delle Donne for 11th all-time. After that comes Iowa State's Ashley Joens with 3,060.

Fair hit three 3-pointers and scored nine, Alaina Rice had seven points and the Orange (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 15 straight at home — 11 this season — led 20-19 after one quarter.

O'Mariah Gordon scored five in a 12-0 run to begin the second quarter and Florida State (14-5, 5-2) took a 31-20 lead. Ta'Niya Latson had 12 points, Gordon and Makayla Timpson both scored 10 and the Seminoles led 46-36 at halftime. Fair hit two more 3-pointers in the second quarter and had 17 points to keep the Orange within striking distance.

Timpson's layup gave Florida State its biggest lead at 54-36 with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Fair answered with a 3-pointer and Syracuse closed out the quarter on an 18-8 run to get within 62-54 heading to the final period.

Kyra Wood sandwiched two layups around Fair's go-ahead 3-pointer and the Orange scored the first 11 points to take a 65-62 lead with 7:19 left to play. Florida State regained the lead 69-67 on Latson's three-point play with 4:36 to go. Fair tied the arena record she set last season with her eighth 3-pointer and the Orange led by one. Fair set the record with 2:43 to go to push the lead to 73-69.

Timpson scored in the paint, but Wood grabbed her sixth offensive rebound, was fouled and sank both to put Syracuse up 75-71 at the 1:19 mark. Timpson scored again but Fair hit two free throws with 21 seconds left to maintain the two-possession lead.

Fair sank 10 of 24 shots, including 9 of 14 from beyond the arc, for Syracuse. Wood finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Kennedi Perkins pitched in with nine points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Latson paced the Seminoles with 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Timpson totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. Gordon scored 16.

Sara Bejedi, the reigning national player of the week, finished with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Bejedi entered play as the first Seminole to make at least five 3-pointers in three straight games. She was 2 for 9 against Syracuse. Bejedi hit 10 3-pointers and scored 54 to lead the Seminoles to home victories over No. 20 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia Tech to garner the honor.

The Orange rallied from 19 down to beat Clemson 83-82 on Sunday to keep their home streak alive.

Florida State returns home to host Virginia on Sunday. Syracuse travels to play Pittsburgh on Sunday.

