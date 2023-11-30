SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Sallis scores 24 points, Carr 22 and Wake Forest pulls away late to top Florida in ACC/SEC Challenge

By The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hunter Sallis scored 24 points, Andrew Carr had 22 and Wake Forest pulled away in the final minutes to beat Florida 82-71 on Wednesday night in an ACC/SEC Challenge game.

Carr was 8 of 13 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and Sallis 8 of 15. Cameron Hildreth added 18 points and Kevin Miller had 10 for the Demon Deacons (4-3).

Riley Kugel scored 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting with four 3-pointers, and Zyon Pullin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Tyrese Samuel scored 12 points each for the Gators (4-3).

The game was tied with four minutes remaining before the Deacons edged away. Sallis' three-point play gave Wake Forest a seven-point lead with a minute-and-a-half left. A deadball technical and common foul on Tyrese Samuel led to four free throws by Hildreth and an 11-point edge — the first double-digit lead of the game — with 50 seconds remaining. The Gators hurt themselves with four turnovers over the final couple minutes.

Sallis scored 16 second-half points, Hildreth added 12 — including 8 of 10 at the line — and Carr 10 as Wake Forest rallied from a four-point halftime deficit. The Deacons shot 61.5% in the second half. They made 16 of 20 at the line in the second half and finished 20 of 29 on free throws.

Kugel hit a 3-pointer and then two free throws for the final points of the half and a 36-32 lead.

Florida is home against Merrimack on Tuesday. Wake Forest is host to Rutgers next Wednesday.

