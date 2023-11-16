UConn's Azzi Fudd to miss game against No. 20 Maryland due to knee injury

STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Azzi Fudd sustained a knee injury in practice this week and was ruled out of Thursday's game between the No. 8 Huskies and No. 20 Maryland.

The junior, who has had an injury-plagued career, has averaged 11 points in the Huskies' two games this season, a win over Dayton and a loss to No. 14 North Carolina State.

The school said in a statement that Fudd was injured in a practice this week and that more information will be available “at a later date,” following testing.

Fudd, a former national high school player of the year, tore the ACL and MCL in her right knee while in high school. She also missed 10 games with a foot injury during her freshman season and 22 games because of knee injuries during her sophomore campaign.

Fudd's injury comes after the return of another UConn star, Paige Bueckers, who missed all of last season and 19 games during her sophomore campaign with knee injuries.

UConn's starters during the first two games of the season, all upperclassmen, had played just 14 games together before this season because of various injuries.

Fudd has averaged 13.1 points in the 42 games she has played for UConn.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots over Dayton guard Ivy Wolf (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. Credit: AP/Jessica Hill

