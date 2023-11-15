SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Workman powers Jacksonville to 85-68 victory over Georgia Southern

By The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bryce Workman scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to power Jacksonville to an 85-68 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday night.

Workman made 5 of 6 shots with two 3-pointers for the Dolphins (2-1), also sinking 7 of 8 free throws. He blocked three shots. Robert McCray V finished with 17 points and five assists. Marcus Niblack came off the bench to score 14 on 6-for-8 shooting. Stephon Payne III contributed 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Russell Dean had 14 points and four assists to pace the Eagles (0-3). Malik Tidwell had 13 points and three steals, while freshman Avantae Parker had 10 points and four steals off the bench.

