Richie Saunders scores career-high 20 points to help No. 18 BYU beat Georgia State 84-52

PROVO, Utah — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 20 points to help No. 18 BYU beat Georgia State 84-52 on Saturday night for its second straight victory.

Saunders filled the void off the bench when BYU scoring leader Jaxson Robinson injured his ankle in the first half. Robinson played only seven minutes, scoring two points.

Trevin Knell added 15 points for the Cougars (10-1). Noah Waterman had 13 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall chipped in 12 points and six assists.

Dwon Odom led Georgia State (4-6) with 12 points, and Lucas Taylor had 10.

BYU attacked relentlessly from the perimeter for 40 minutes and it paid off. The Cougars made 15 3-pointers while shooting at a 40% clip from beyond the arc.

The Cougars pulled away for good when Spencer Johnson and Noah Waterman combined for three straight baskets to extend the lead to 53-31 early in the second half.

Georgia State: The Panthers could not keep pace with BYU while playing their seventh road game over their last 10 contests. Georgia State struggled with turnovers and yielded far too many transition baskets.

BYU: The Cougars worked to impose their will on the perimeter from the opening tip. BYU shot 11 consecutive 3-pointers before attempting its first two-point field goal nearly eight minutes into the game.

Georgia State: Hosts Toccoa Falls on Tuesday night.

BYU: Hosts Bellarmine on Friday night.

