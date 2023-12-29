No. 22 Florida State women beat Georgia Tech 95-80 in an ACC opener behind Latson's 30 points

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ta’Niya Latson scored 30 points, Makayla Timpson had 20 points and 14 rebounds for her 19th career double-double and No. 22 Florida State beat Georgia State 95-80 on Friday in an ACC opener.

Latson, a sophomore, owns nine career 30-point performances — three coming against Georgia Tech. It was her second 30-point game this season after scoring 35 in a 79-75 victory over Florida on Nov. 17.

Latson scored nine points in the third quarter and Timpson had nine in the fourth. Latson gave Florida State the first double-digit lead at 67-57 late in the third and Timpson put them ahead by 10-plus for good with 7:56 left in the fourth.

O’Mariah Gordon added 17 points for Florida State (10-3), which has won four straight in the series. Latson was 12 of 24 from the field, including 3 of 5 from distance, and 3 of 3 at the free-throw line. Latson also had five assists. Timpson moved into 10th in program history for career double-doubles.

Kara Dunn scored 24 points and Kayla Blackshear added 22, reaching 20-plus for the third time this season, for Georgia Tech (9-4). Rusne Augustinaite had 14 points and Tonie Morgan 13.

Georgia Tech had three players score in double figures in the first half but still trailed Florida State 43-42. Blackshear had 15, Augustinaite 11 and Dunn 10. The trio made 15 of Georgia Tech’s 18 field goals.

FSU has won 14 of its last 18 ACC openers, including a 92-85 win last season against Miami. The Seminoles host Wake Forest on Sunday.

Georgia Tech hosts Virginia on Thursday.

