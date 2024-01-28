Poteat, Kidd lead Virginia Tech to 91-67 romp over Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd scored 18 points apiece and Virginia Tech cruised to a 91-67 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Poteat came off the bench to match his career high by sinking 6 of 9 shots and all six of his free throws for the Hokies (13-7, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won three in a row. He added six rebounds and blocked two shots. Kidd made 7 of 9 attempts and 4 of 4 at the foul line.

Robbie Beran finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Virginia Tech. Hunter Cattoor and reserve Tyler Nickel both made three 3-pointers and scored 11. Cattoor added five assists.

Freshman Baye Ndongo totaled 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Yellow Jackets (9-11, 2-7), who have lost three straight and eight of the last nine. Miles Kelly scored 11.

Poteat had 12 points to help Virginia Tech take a 44-28 lead at halftime. Reserves Tyzhaun Claude and Carter Murphy both scored six as the Yellow Jackets had just three players make two baskets before the break.

The Hokies shot 51.5% with five 3-pointer in building the 16-point lead. Virginia Tech took one less shot but had seven more baskets than Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets shot 29.4% but half of their 10 baskets came from beyond the arc.

Georgia Tech got as close as 64-57 on a basket by Ndongo with 7:57 left to play, but Sean Pedulla, who scored nine with five assists, answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and Cattoor added a third to end the threat.

Virginia Tech's Mylyjael Poteat (34) is fouled by Georgia Tech's Kowacie Reeves, Jr (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. Credit: AP/Matt Gentry

The Hokies lead the all-time series 23-9. Georgia Tech won the only meeting last season 77-70.

Virginia Tech will host No. 12 Duke on Monday. Georgia Tech returns home to play No. 3 North Carolina on Tuesday.

